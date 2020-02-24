UK's Countrywide in talks with LSL Property for possible all-share merger

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RUSSELL CHEYNE

British real estate agent Countrywide on Monday confirmed that it was in talks with rival LSL Property Services for a possible all-share merger.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Countrywide CWD.L on Monday confirmed that it was in talks with rival LSL Property Services LSL.L for a possible all-share merger.

Countrywide, which operates in residential and commercial property markets, said the discussions were ongoing.

Sky News had first reported the deal talks on Sunday and said the estate agents were plotting a 500 million pounds ($648.2 million) merger.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More