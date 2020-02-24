UK's Countrywide in talks with LSL Property for possible all-share merger

Feb 24 (Reuters) - British real estate agent Countrywide CWD.L on Monday confirmed that it was in talks with rival LSL Property Services LSL.L for a possible all-share merger.

Countrywide, which operates in residential and commercial property markets, said the discussions were ongoing.

Sky News had first reported the deal talks on Sunday and said the estate agents were plotting a 500 million pounds ($648.2 million) merger.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

