UK's Countrywide appoints new CEO, says no takeup of Alchemy offer

Nov 24 (Reuters) - UK real estate agent Countrywide CWD.L said on Tuesday its shareholders had rejected an offer from private equity firm Alchemy as it hired former William Hill chief Philip Bowcock to lead the company, tasking him with pressing on with negotiations on a capital raise.

Countrywide listed an amended deal with Alchemy as one possible option for the raise, along with injections of new capital from existing shareholders and an offer from real estate management firm Connells Ltd.

The British real estate agent said ‍its executive chairman Peter Long had stepped down from his role and retired as a director and that Group Managing Director Paul Creffield would leave the company within a year.

On Monday, Connells said that it had completed due diligence and confirmed its 250 pence per share offer in cash, arguing that Countrywide needed significantly more than the 90 million pounds ($120.20 million) in investment proposed by Alchemy.

Shares in Countrywide closed at 230 pence per share on Monday.

($1 = 0.7488 pounds)

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

