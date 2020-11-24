UK's Countrywide appoints new CEO, says no takeup of Alchemy offer

Nov 24 (Reuters) - UK real estate agent Countrywide CWD.L said on Tuesday its shareholders had rejected a buyout offer from private equity firm Alchemy as it hired former William Hill chief Philip Bowcock to lead the company, tasking him with pressing on with negotiations on a capital raise.

The company listed an amended deal with Alchemy as one possible option, along with injections of new capital from existing shareholders and an approach last month from real estate management firm Connells Ltd.

The British real estate agent said that ‍its executive chairman Peter Long had stepped down from his role and retired as a director and that Group Managing Director Paul Creffield would leave the company within a year.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

