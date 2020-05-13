UK's confirmed COVID-19 death toll rises by 494 to 33,186

Contributor
Alistair Smout. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/File

A total of 33,186 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 494 in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

LONDON, May 13 (Reuters) - A total of 33,186 people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the United Kingdom, a rise of 494 in a 24-hour period, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

The figures are as of 5 p.m. (1600 GMT) on May 12. Including deaths due to suspected cases, Britain's toll is over 40,000.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout. Editing by Andrew MacAskill)

((alistair.smout@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7064; Reuters Messaging: alistair.smout.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters