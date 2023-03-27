Markets
EDF

UK's competition watchdog to look into EDF-General Electric deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 27, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - UK's anti-trust regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether the anticipated acquisition by Électricité de France SAEDF.PA of the nuclear steam power business owned by the General Electric Co GE.N could lead to competition concerns.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsBioTechCompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF
GE

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.