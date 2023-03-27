UK's competition watchdog to look into EDF-General Electric deal

March 27 (Reuters) - UK's anti-trust regulator said on Monday it was looking into whether the anticipated acquisition by Électricité de France SAEDF.PA of the nuclear steam power business owned by the General Electric Co GE.N could lead to competition concerns.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.