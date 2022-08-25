UK's competition watchdog seeks unwinding of Veolia and Suez merger

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday it was unwinding the merger of waste management firms Veolia and Suez in the UK, citing competition concerns.

The CMA said Veolia must sell three parts of the merged business because of "substantial competition problems", in a decision it said will "protect councils and businesses from likely higher prices and lower-quality services."

The CMA said divestments were also required in the European Union and Australia.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft, editing by Sinead Cruise)

((Elizabeth.Howcroft@thomsonreuters.com; +44 02075427104;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.