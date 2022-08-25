UK's competition watchdog seeks unwinding of Veolia and Suez merger

Elizabeth Howcroft Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said on Thursday it was unwinding the merger of waste management firms Veolia and Suez in the UK, citing competition concerns.

The CMA said Veolia must sell three parts of the merged business because of "substantial competition problems", in a decision it said will "protect councils and businesses from likely higher prices and lower-quality services."

The CMA said divestments were also required in the European Union and Australia.

