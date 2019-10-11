UK's competition watchdog mulls Slug and Lettuce pub owner's takeover of Ei Group

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday it was looking into Slug and Lettuce pub chain owner Stonegate's deal to buy larger rival Ei Group EIGE.L to become Britain's biggest pub operator.

Britain's competition watchdog said it was inviting comments as to whether the 1.27 billion pound merger would lead to lessening of competition in the UK, as the deal would result in Stonegate taking control of some 4,000 additional pubs.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

