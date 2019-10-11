Markets

UK's competition watchdog mulls Slug and Lettuce pub owner's takeover of Ei Group

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday it was looking into Slug and Lettuce pub chain owner Stonegate's deal to buy larger rival Ei Group to become Britain's biggest pub operator.

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The UK's Competition and Markets Authority said on Friday it was looking into Slug and Lettuce pub chain owner Stonegate's deal to buy larger rival Ei Group EIGE.L to become Britain's biggest pub operator.

Britain's competition watchdog said it was inviting comments as to whether the 1.27 billion pound merger would lead to lessening of competition in the UK, as the deal would result in Stonegate taking control of some 4,000 additional pubs.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular