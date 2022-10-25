Markets

UK's competition watchdog considers remedies for $5.1 bln Sika-MBCC merger

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UK's competition watchdog said on Tuesday Swiss chemicals firm Sika AG and German based MBCC have proposed to sell MBCC's chemical admixtures business in the UK, Europe and several other countries.

Oct 25 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog said on Tuesday Swiss chemicals firm Sika AG SIKA.S and German based MBCC have proposed to sell MBCC's chemical admixtures business in the UK, Europe and several other countries.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which had said the 4.5 billion pound ($5.08 billion) merger raises competition concerns in the UK, is now in the process of considering the remedies proposed by the companies.

($1 = 0.8864 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular