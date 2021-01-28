Markets
FB

UK's competition watchdog begins probe into Facebook's Giphy deal

Contributor
Tanishaa Nadkar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

UK's competition watchdog on Thursday launched its initial investigation into Facebook Inc's completed acquisition of popular GIF website Giphy.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog on Thursday launched its initial investigation into Facebook Inc's FB.O completed acquisition of popular GIF website Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which served an initial enforcement order to the companies in June, said it has until March 25 to make a decision.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((tanishaa.nadkar@thomsonreuters.com; +919730172534; Twitter - @TanishaaNadkar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FB

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular