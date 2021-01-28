UK's competition watchdog begins probe into Facebook's Giphy deal

Jan 28 (Reuters) - UK's competition watchdog on Thursday launched its initial investigation into Facebook Inc's FB.O completed acquisition of popular GIF website Giphy.

The Competition and Markets Authority, which served an initial enforcement order to the companies in June, said it has until March 25 to make a decision.

(Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

