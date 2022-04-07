UK's Co-op warns of 'stark' headwinds as it posts 57 mln stg profit

LONDON, April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-operative Group 42TE.L said the economic headwinds facing its customers looked stark as it reported full-year pretax profit of 57 million pounds ($75 million), up 33 million pounds on the level in 2019 before the pandemic.

The group, which is owned by its members, operates Britain's seventh largest supermarket chain as well as funeral, insurance, legal and energy services.

"The economic headwinds look stark and will be tricky to navigate but through our continued planned strategic investments our Co-op is well placed to ride out the storm and prosper beyond," chair Allan Leighton said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

