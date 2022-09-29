UK's Co-op first-half profit tanks 84% on supply-chain snags, high costs

Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Published

Britain's Co-operative Group reported a sharp drop in its interim profits on Thursday, as it continued to face supply chain snags and higher costs amid rising inflation.

The supermarkets-to-funerals posted an 84% slump in its first-half profit before tax to 7 million pounds ($7.54 million).

