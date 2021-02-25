UK's Co-op Bank cuts losses despite pandemic hit

Contributor
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Britain's Co-op Bank cut its annual losses in 2020 despite a 22 million pound ($31.15 million) hit from expected loan defaults due to the pandemic.

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-op Bank cut its annual losses in 2020 despite a 22 million pound ($31.15 million) hit from expected loan defaults due to the pandemic.

The self-styled ethical bank reported pretax losses of 103.7 million pounds for the year, down from 152.1 million pounds the previous year.

Co-op Bank has been labouring to turn around its finances since its near-collapse and rescue by a group of U.S. hedge funds in 2017.

Talks between the bank's backers and a potential buyer - reported to be investment firm Cerberus - collapsed in December without agreement.

Co-op Bank said on Thursday it expected to return to "sustainable profitability" from 2021 onwards.

The lender cut around 350 jobs and closed 18 branches last year to reduce costs.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More