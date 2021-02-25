UK's Co-op Bank cuts losses despite pandemic hit

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Co-op Bank cut its annual losses in 2020 despite a 22 million pound ($31.15 million) hit from expected loan defaults due to the pandemic.

The self-styled ethical bank reported pretax losses of 103.7 million pounds for the year, down from 152.1 million pounds the previous year.

Co-op Bank has been labouring to turn around its finances since its near-collapse and rescue by a group of U.S. hedge funds in 2017.

Talks between the bank's backers and a potential buyer - reported to be investment firm Cerberus - collapsed in December without agreement.

Co-op Bank said on Thursday it expected to return to "sustainable profitability" from 2021 onwards.

The lender cut around 350 jobs and closed 18 branches last year to reduce costs.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

((Iain.Withers@thomsonreuters.com;))

