UK's CMC Markets upbeat on outlook even as costs rise

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L said on Thursday it expects 2021 earnings to surpass the higher end of market consensus, while pointing to a rise in costs as it brought on more clients for its services.

"Client income retention has remained particularly strong and well in excess of the guidance of above 80%," the British company said, adding that trading performance in July and August was strong.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com +91 8383 812 416))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.