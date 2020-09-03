UK's CMC Markets upbeat on outlook even as costs rise

Contributor
Aniruddha Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

Online trading platform CMC Markets said on Thursday it expects 2021 earnings to surpass the higher end of market consensus, while pointing to a rise in costs as it brought on more clients for its services.

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L said on Thursday it expects 2021 earnings to surpass the higher end of market consensus, while pointing to a rise in costs as it brought on more clients for its services.

"Client income retention has remained particularly strong and well in excess of the guidance of above 80%," the British company said, adding that trading performance in July and August was strong.

(Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Aniruddha.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com +91 8383 812 416))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More