UK's CMC Markets raises full-year operating income forecast

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L raised its full-year operating income forecast on Monday, citing a strong third quarter on the back of an improvement in market conditions.

The group now expects net operating income of between 290 million-310 million pounds ($368.76 million-$394.20 million) for fiscal year 2024, up from its previous forecast of between 250 million-280 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7864 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

