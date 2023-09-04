News & Insights

UK's CMC Markets names Albert Soleiman as CFO

September 04, 2023 — 02:18 am EDT

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets Plc CMCX.L said on Monday Albert Soleiman had been appointed as its chief financial officer with effect from Sept. 1.

He replaces Euan Marshall, who retired from the board but would remain with the group for the next few months to support transition of the role, the company said in a statement.

Soleiman had first joined CMC in 2005 and was with the group till 2019 before rejoining the firm a year later to lead its 'Invest' business.

