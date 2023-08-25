UK's CMC Markets forecast lower annual profits, shares slide 20%

Forecasts lower annual profit

Shares plunge 18%

August trading conditions particularly tough

Adds shares in lead and paragraph 4, analyst quote in paragraph 5

Aug 25 (Reuters) - CMC Markets CMCX.L said on Friday that it expects a drop in full-year profits as subdued trading activity weighed on investing net revenue in August, sending shares of the online trading platform down 20% in early trade.

Trading platforms are struggling with a slowdown in client activity as market volatility eased from highs seen during Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects full-year net operating income of 250 million pounds to 280 million pounds ($314.2 million to $351.9 million). That is lower than the 288.4 million pounds it posted in fiscal 2023.

Shares were down 18% at 102.8p as of 0714 GMT.

"This is clearly disappointing, and is another reminder that CMC can suffer from periods of subdued trading activity," Peel Hunt analysts said in a note.

London-listed CMC Markets warned in July that subdued trading at the start of fiscal 2024 would hit first-quarter net operating income.

That continued in August, with lower monetisation of client trading activity leading to trading and investing net revenues trending 20% lower than last year, the company said on Friday.

However, CMC Markets, which has also been battling higher costs due to a weaker pound, kept its annual operating costs outlook unchanged at 240 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7958 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sharon Singleton)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.