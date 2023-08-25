News & Insights

UK's CMC Markets forecast lower annual profits, shares slide 20%

Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

August 25, 2023 — 02:59 am EDT

Written by Prerna Bedi for Reuters ->

Forecasts lower annual profit

Shares plunge 18%

August trading conditions particularly tough

Adds shares in lead and paragraph 4, analyst quote in paragraph 5

Aug 25 (Reuters) - CMC Markets CMCX.L said on Friday that it expects a drop in full-year profits as subdued trading activity weighed on investing net revenue in August, sending shares of the online trading platform down 20% in early trade.

Trading platforms are struggling with a slowdown in client activity as market volatility eased from highs seen during Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said it expects full-year net operating income of 250 million pounds to 280 million pounds ($314.2 million to $351.9 million). That is lower than the 288.4 million pounds it posted in fiscal 2023.

Shares were down 18% at 102.8p as of 0714 GMT.

"This is clearly disappointing, and is another reminder that CMC can suffer from periods of subdued trading activity," Peel Hunt analysts said in a note.

London-listed CMC Markets warned in July that subdued trading at the start of fiscal 2024 would hit first-quarter net operating income.

That continued in August, with lower monetisation of client trading activity leading to trading and investing net revenues trending 20% lower than last year, the company said on Friday.

However, CMC Markets, which has also been battling higher costs due to a weaker pound, kept its annual operating costs outlook unchanged at 240 million pounds. ($1 = 0.7958 pounds)

(Reporting by Prerna Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sharon Singleton)

((Prerna.Bedi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 98052 24616;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.