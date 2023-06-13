UK's CMC Markets flags Q1 operating income hit from subdued trading activity

June 13 (Reuters) - Online trading platform CMC Markets CMCX.L flagged a hit to its first-quarter net operating income on Tuesday, due to subdued trading activity amid a slow down in market volatility in the first two and half months of financial year 2024.

The company reported a 9% fall to 58,737 in its active trading clients for the year ended on March 31.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar and Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

