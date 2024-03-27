News & Insights

UK's CMC Markets expects annual operating income to top prior forecast

March 27, 2024 — 04:00 am EDT

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's CMC Markets CMCX.L said on Wednesday it expects annual net operating income to beat its prior forecast, after improved market conditions helped the online trading platform in fourth quarter.

The company, which provides trading in more than 12,000 financial instruments, said it continued to see resilient performance in its business-to-business segment, and institutional business benefited from the long-term investments.

The group expects its net operating income for the year ended on March 31 to exceed its previous estimate of 290 million pounds to 310 million pounds ($366 million to $391 million).

It would also beat analysts' estimate of 265.3 million pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus.

($1 = 0.7922 pounds)

