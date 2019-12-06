UK's CMA raises local competition concerns over Stonegate's takeover of Ei

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it was concerned about local competition in some areas arising from the potential merger of Slug and Lettuce pub owner Stonegate and rival Ei Group EIGE.L.

The CMA said the proposed deal, which would create Britain's biggest pub operator, may damage competition in 51 local areas and the companies have until next Friday to suggest ways to overcome the concerns.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

