Markets

UK's CMA raises local competition concerns over Stonegate's takeover of Ei

Contributor
Yadarisa Shabong Reuters
Published

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it was concerned about local competition in some areas arising from the potential merger of Slug and Lettuce pub owner Stonegate and rival Ei Group.

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Friday it was concerned about local competition in some areas arising from the potential merger of Slug and Lettuce pub owner Stonegate and rival Ei Group EIGE.L.

The CMA said the proposed deal, which would create Britain's biggest pub operator, may damage competition in 51 local areas and the companies have until next Friday to suggest ways to overcome the concerns.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +44 020 7542 1810 (extn. 9089); outside UK: +91 80 6749 9089;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular