AAPL

UK's CMA Considers Probing Mobile Ecosystem Activities Of Apple, Google

November 22, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - The Competition and Markets Authority's independent inquiry group recommended the watchdog to investigate the activities of Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet, Inc's (GOOG) Google in the mobile ecosystems in the UK.

The recommendation comes after the group published its findings, revealing the tech giants' dominance in mobile web browsers, operating systems and apps, which was "holding back innovations in the UK".

The regulator will investigate the activities of Apple and Google under the new Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Act, and impose appropriate interventions.

Currently, Apple's stock is trading at $229.51, up 0.43 percent, and Alphabet's stock is trading at $167.23, down 1.25 percent on the Nasdaq.

