UK's Close Brothers scraps annual dividend as FCA review looms

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British lender Close Brothers Group CBRO.L said on Thursday it will not pay dividends for the current financial year, as there was "significant uncertainty" about the outcome of a regulatory probe into the motor finance industry.

Last month, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it would start looking into the motor finance industry, amid rising tensions between thousands of consumers and finance providers about commission arrangements.

The watchdog said it would review historical arrangements and sales across several firms to ensure fair practice.

Close Brothers clocked about 1.9 billion pounds ($2.39 billion) in motor loans in the 12 months ended July 2023, making up about 20% of its loan book.

However, the group stopped short of outlining the financial impact of the FCA's review.

"There is significant uncertainty about the outcome of the FCA's review, and the timing, scope and quantum of any potential financial impact on the group cannot be reliably estimated at present," the company said in a statement.

"The reinstatement of dividends in the 2025 financial year and beyond will be reviewed once the FCA has concluded its process and any financial consequences for the group have been assessed."

($1 = 0.7964 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman and Eileen Soreng)

