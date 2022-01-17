UK's Clinigen agrees to sweetened $1.8 bln Triton take-private deal

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain's Clinigen Group Plc CLINC.L has agreed to a sweetened takeover offer by UK-based private equity firm Triton, valuing the pharmaceutical services firm at about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.78 billion).

Clinigen shareholders will get 925 pence per share in cash, up from a December bid of 883 pence apiece.

($1 = 0.7314 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

