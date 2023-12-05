News & Insights

UK's Cleverly: Rwanda treaty addresses issues raised by Supreme Court

December 05, 2023 — 08:52 am EST

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - British interior minister James Cleverly said he believed a treaty signed with Rwanda on Tuesday addressed all the issues raised by the Supreme Court when it blocked the government's plan to send asylum seekers to the East African country.

"We feel very strongly that this treaty addresses all the issues raised by their lordships in the Supreme Court and we have worked very closely with our Rwandan partners to ensure that it does so," Cleverly said at a press conference in Kigali.

Last month, the United Kingdom's Supreme Court unanimously rejected the government's appeal against an earlier ruling that migrants could not be sent to Rwanda because it could not be considered a safe third country.

