UK's CityFibre, Sky Sign Long-term Partnership To Offer Full Fibre Broadband Services

(RTTNews) - CityFibre Holdings Ltd, a British full fibre platform, announced Tuesday a long-term partnership with broadband provider Sky UK Limited.

Under the deal, Sky will offer broadband services to people on CityFibre's nationwide full fibre network.

Sky's Full Fibre Broadband is expected to be available on CityFibre's full fibre network from next year.

Over the longer term, the company will provide services to over 1.3 million homes in hard-to-reach areas through CityFibre's extensive participation in the Government's Project Gigabit Programme.

The company noted that work is underway to ensure Sky's Full Fibre Broadband will be available to people on the CityFibre network in 2025.

Greg Mesch, CEO at CityFibre said, "This partnership with Sky is a huge vote of confidence in our business and has cemented CityFibre's position as the UK's third digital infrastructure platform. With demand for digital connectivity continuing to grow, CityFibre's network can provide the quality and reliability that people need and the infrastructure competition the UK deserves."

