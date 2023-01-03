US Markets
AMC

UK's Cineworld to not sell assets individually, denies talks with AMC

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

January 03, 2023 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details about potential sale, background

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cineworld CINE.L, the British cinema operator in bankruptcy proceedings, said on Tuesday it would not sell any of its assets individually, and that it had not held discussions with AMCEntertainment AMC.Nabout the sale of any of its theatres.

Cineworld said on Tuesday it had not held discussions with AMC about the sale of any of its cinema assets, in response to media reports, and that talks about a reorganisation of its U.S. operations were ongoing.

In October, Cineworld, the world's second-largest cinema chain operator, announced a bankruptcy settlement with its landlords and lenders, clearing the way for the company to borrow funds and make a $1 billion debt repayment.

AMC last month said it was no longer in talks to buy some theatres owned by Cineworld following initial talks with some lenders.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.