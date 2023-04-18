UK's Cineworld scraps planned sale of Eastern European, Israeli operations

Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

April 18, 2023 — 02:13 am EDT

April 18 (Reuters) - British cinema chain operator Cineworld CINE.L said on Tuesday it has abandoned the planned sale of its businesses in Eastern Europe and Israel, saying the proposals it got did not meet the value needed by its lenders.

