UK's Cineworld scraps planned sale of Eastern European, Israeli operations

April 18 (Reuters) - British cinema chain operator Cineworld CINE.L said on Tuesday it has abandoned the planned sale of its businesses in Eastern Europe and Israel, saying the proposals it got did not meet the value needed by its lenders.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.