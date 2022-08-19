UK's Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ

Britain's Cineworld Group is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks after struggling to rebuild attendance from pandemic lows, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cineworld has engaged lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, the report added.

