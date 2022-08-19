UK's Cineworld preparing to file for bankruptcy - WSJ

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group CINE.L is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks after struggling to rebuild attendance from pandemic lows, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cineworld has engaged lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis LLP and consultants from AlixPartners to advise on the bankruptcy process, the report added.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

