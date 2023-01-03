US Markets
UK's Cineworld not to sell assets, denies AMC talks

January 03, 2023 — 02:36 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Cineworld CINE.L, the British cinema operator in bankruptcy proceedings, said on Tuesday it would not sell any of its assets individually, weeks after AMC Entertainment AMC.N confirmed it was not in talks to buy some of the UK firm's theatres.

Cineworld said it had not held discussions with AMC about the sale of any of its cinema assets, following media reports, and discussions about a reorganisation of its U.S. operations were ongoing.

