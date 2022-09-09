UK's Cineworld gets nod to access about $785 mln financial aid

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Movie chain operator Cineworld CINE.L said on Friday a U.S. bankruptcy court had granted it access to up to about $785 million of about the $1.94 billion financial aid it had secured from existing lenders as part of its Chapter 11 filing.

Cineworld Group filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States earlier this week as the world's second-largest cinema chain operator struggled to rein in its massive debt.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

