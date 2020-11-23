UK's Cineworld gets debt reprieve to ride out closures

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Monday its lenders had agreed to waive its debt covenants until June 2022, and the company secured $450 million in new loans to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.