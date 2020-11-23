UK's Cineworld gets debt reprieve to ride out closures

Britain's Cineworld Group said on Monday its lenders had agreed to waive its debt covenants until June 2022, and the company secured $450 million in new loans to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

