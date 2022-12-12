UK's Cineworld CEO, Israeli unit fined over merger breach

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Cineworld Group CINE.L said on Monday its chief executive officer had been handed a six month suspended prison sentence by an Israeli court, after the cinema operator's distribution unit agreed it was in breach of a merger agreement from 2010.

Cineworld's CEO Mooky Greidinger was also fined about 23,000 pounds ($28,225.60). The company's Israeli distribution unit Forum Film had also been fined around 150,000 pounds.

Cineworld added the judgment is not expected to have any impact on the continued operations of the unit, Cineworld Group or Greidinger's position as chief executive officer.

($1 = 0.8148 pounds)

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

