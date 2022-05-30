UK's cheapest groceries rising at similar pace to average - ONS

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - Britain's lowest-priced groceries have risen at a similar pace to mid-range food items, the Office for National Statistics said on Monday.

Anti-poverty campaigners have pointed to sharp price rises in the cheapest categories of many food staples.

Looking at 30 types of food, the ONS said that the lowest-priced items in particular ranges had risen by 6-7% in the year to April, the same as for food more generally.

However, there were big differences between different foodstuffs. The price of the cheapest pasta had risen by 50%, while the cost of potatoes had dropped by 14%.

