UK's Centrica to sell Peterborough gas site for 20 mln stg

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - British energy supplier Centrica CNA.L said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its Peterborough gas plant site in Britain to Whitetower Holdings UK Ltd, part of investment firm Rockland Capital, for 20 million pounds ($28 million).

The site in Cambridgeshire has a 245-megawatt open cycle gas turbine plant and a 49 MW gas engine.

The transaction is expected to completed before the end of September, the company said.

"The sale is consistent with Centrica's strategy to become a simpler, leaner group focused on delivering for its customers and its target to be net zero by 2045," the company said in a statement.

Natural gas, long touted as a transition fuel by policymakers and industry, is losing its appeal for some producers in Europe as they try to reach net-zero emissions.

($1 = 0.7049 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by David Evans)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.