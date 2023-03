March 29 (Reuters) - British Gas will introduce new lower prices for prepayment customers from April 1 to make prepayment the cheapest way to buy energy in the UK, its owner Centrica CNA.L said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.