News & Insights

US Markets
CNA

UK's Centrica and Delfin Midstream sign 15-yr U.S. LNG supply deal

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

July 11, 2023 — 02:40 am EDT

Written by Nora Buli, Marwa Rashad, Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Deal has market value of $8 billion

Centrica will take delivery of about 14 cargoes per year

Subject to Delfin's planned Deepwater Port going ahead

First LNG expected from the port in 2027

Adds background on U.S. LNG exports to Europe

July 11 (Reuters) - British Gas parent firm Centrica CNA.L has signed a 15-year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement with U.S.-based Delfin Midstream, the companies said on Tuesday.

Britain and other European countries have turned to the United States for LNG to help reduce their reliance on Russian gas following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

More than 70% of U.S. LNG exports went to Europe last year.

The long-term supply deal for 1 million tonnes of LNG a year has a market value of $8 billion and is the first sale for from Delfin's planned Deepwater Port off the coast of Louisiana.

Centrica expects to take delivery of about 14 LNG cargoes a year, providing enough energy to heat about 5% of UK homes, it said.

Pending Delfin's final investment decision on the port project, operations and first LNG are expected in 2027.

Developers typically agree long-term supply agreements before making a final investment decision.

In December, the United States and Britain announced on an energy partnership aimed at sustaining a higher level of LNG exports to Britain and collaborating on ways to increase energy efficiency.

The U.S. became the world's largest LNG producer by installed capacity in 2022 and is planning to expand capacity further.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo, Marwa Rashad in London and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.