UK's Carr's Group to undertake review of business divisions

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farm supplies company Carr's Group CARRC.L said on Tuesday it will conduct a review of its divisions after its engineering unit lagged expectations and margins at the firm's speciality agriculture business took a hit from higher raw material prices.

Carr's, which said the year has started broadly in line with its expectations, added that there were "limited opportunities to benefit from synergies" as all the company's divisions operate in different markets.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.