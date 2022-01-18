UK's Carr's Group to undertake review of business divisions

Contributor
Priyanshi Mandhan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Farm supplies company Carr's Group said on Tuesday it will conduct a review of its divisions after its engineering unit lagged expectations and margins at the firm's speciality agriculture business took a hit from higher raw material prices.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Farm supplies company Carr's Group CARRC.L said on Tuesday it will conduct a review of its divisions after its engineering unit lagged expectations and margins at the firm's speciality agriculture business took a hit from higher raw material prices.

Carr's, which said the year has started broadly in line with its expectations, added that there were "limited opportunities to benefit from synergies" as all the company's divisions operate in different markets.

(Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Priyanshi.Mandhan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9650985606))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters