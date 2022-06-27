UK's CareTech agrees to $1.07 bln takeover deal

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British social care services firm CareTech Holdings Plc said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by a consortium led by its co-founders for about 870.3 million pounds ($1.07 billion).

Adds details

June 27 (Reuters) - British social care services firm CareTech Holdings Plc CTH.L said on Monday it had agreed to be bought by a consortium led by its co-founders for about 870.3 million pounds ($1.07 billion).

Under the terms of the offer, CareTech shareholders will get 750 pence per share, representing a premium of about 23% to the stock's last close on Friday.

Amalfi Bidco, the consortium created for the acquisition, includes Sheikh Holdings, set up by CareTech founders Haroon Sheikh and Farouq Sheikh, and fund management firm THCP Advisory Ltd.

CareTech offers housing and care services to adults with learning impairments and physical disabilities.

($1 = 0.8146 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More