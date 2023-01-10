UK's Card Factory sees annual profit ahead of market expectations

Adds details on sales

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British greeting cards retailer Card Factory CARDC.L forecast annual core earnings ahead of market expectations on Tuesday as people rushed to its high-street stores to buy Christmas cards amid strikes at Royal Mail, which hurt online sales.

The company expects full-year core earnings to be at least 106 million pounds ($128.8 million), compared with analysts' current consensus of 96.9 million pounds.

Sales jumped more than 28% to 432.6 million pounds in the 11 months ended Dec. 31, while like-for-like store revenue grew 7%, helped by strong Christmas trading and value offerings.

The retailer said the return of customers to high-street stores and the impact of strikes at postal and parcel firm Royal Mail saw online sales fall 27.6% year-on-year, but were more than 85% higher compared to pre-pandemic levels. ($1 = 0.8227 pounds)

