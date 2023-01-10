UK's Card Factory expects FY profit to beat market expectations

January 10, 2023 — 02:35 am EST

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Jan 10 (Reuters) - British greeting cards retailer Card Factory CARDC.L said on Tuesday it expects its annual core earnings to beat market expectations as it manages inflationary pressures.

The company said it expects full-year core earnings to be at least 106 million pounds ($128.8 million), compared with analysts' current consensus of 96.9 million pounds. ($1 = 0.8227 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.