US Markets

UK's Capricorn Energy scraps Newmed deal after shareholder pushback

February 15, 2023 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Aby Jose Koilparambil for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Feb 15 (Reuters) - British oil and gas company Capricorn Energy CNE.L on Wednesday pulled the plug on an acquisition plan from Newmed Energy NWMDp.TA, capping weeks of uncertainty after activist shareholder Palliser moved against the merger.

Palliser and some of Capricorn's biggest shareholders had publicly opposed a planned merger with Israeli gas producer NewMed, and major proxy advisers recommended a rejection of the takeover plan.

"Based on its work to date in respect of the Strategic Review and taking into consideration the views expressed by shareholders on the NewMed transaction, the board has resolved to advise shareholders to vote against the NewMed transaction," Capricorn said in a statement.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.