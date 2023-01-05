UK's Capricorn Energy invites stakeholder Palliser to review NewMed merger

Adds details on general meeting

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L on Thursday invited stakeholder Palliser to review its planned merger with NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA, weeks after the energy firm's third-biggest shareholder pushed for a board overhaul to block the deal.

The London-listed firm's board, however, reiterated its support for the merger with Israeli company NewMed in an open letter to shareholders, adding that Palliser's opposition was based on "incorrect facts and assumptions".

Palliser last month called for a general meeting to set a vote on its proposal to remove seven directors from the energy firm's board including the chief executive and finance head.

Capricorn Energy said it would issue notice next week for a general meeting on Feb. 1 regarding Palliser's call for removal of directors and expects to hold a vote on the NewMed deal on or around the same date.

Palliser did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

