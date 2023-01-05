UK's Capricorn Energy invites stakeholder Palliser to review NewMed deal

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Capricorn Energy CNE.L said on Thursday that it had invited nominees from its third-biggest stakeholder Palliser to review its business plan and information regarding its planned merger with NewMed Energy NWMDp.TA.

The decision comes after Palliser, which is opposing the NewMed deal, last month called for a general meeting to set a vote on its proposal to remove seven directors from the energy firm's board including the chief executive and finance head.

