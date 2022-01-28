CPI

UK's Capita to sell IT services business Trustmarque for $149 mln

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

British outsourcer Capita Plc said on Friday it would sell its IT services and solutions business Trustmarque to private equity firm One Equity Partners for 111 million pounds ($148.64 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Jan 28 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita Plc CPI.L said on Friday it would sell its IT services and solutions business Trustmarque to private equity firm One Equity Partners for 111 million pounds ($148.64 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Capita said the senior management team and employees of Trustmarque, a partner for global technology vendors, would remain with the business.

($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CPI

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More