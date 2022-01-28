UK's Capita to sell IT services business Trustmarque for $149 mln

Jan 28 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Capita Plc CPI.L said on Friday it would sell its IT services and solutions business Trustmarque to private equity firm One Equity Partners for 111 million pounds ($148.64 million) on a cash-free, debt-free basis.

Capita said the senior management team and employees of Trustmarque, a partner for global technology vendors, would remain with the business.

($1 = 0.7468 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

