UK's Capco buys 26% stake in rival Shaftesbury for $540 mln

Samantha Machado Reuters
June 1 (Reuters) - British property manager Capital & Counties Properties CAPCC.L said on Monday it had sealed the purchase of Hong Kong tycoon Samuel Tak Lee's 26.3% stake in central London rival Shaftesbury SHB.L for 436 million pounds ($540.73 million).

Capco said the stake was being bought from Veloqx, a trust fund set up by Tak Lee, at a price of 540 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8063 pounds)

