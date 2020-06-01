UK's Capco buys 26% stake in rival Shaftesbury for $540 mln

June 1 (Reuters) - British property manager Capital & Counties Properties CAPCC.L said on Monday it had sealed the purchase of Hong Kong tycoon Samuel Tak Lee's 26.3% stake in central London rival Shaftesbury SHB.L for 436 million pounds ($540.73 million).

Capco said the stake was being bought from Veloqx, a trust fund set up by Tak Lee, at a price of 540 pence per share.

($1 = 0.8063 pounds)

