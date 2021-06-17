UK's Cake Box says customers informed about 2020 data breach

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published

UK-based cake maker and retailer Cake Box Holdings Plc said on Wednesday it had informed customers about a data breach in 2020 that might have compromised their personal information.

Shares of the company fell more than 8%. Cake Box said it had taken "appropriate steps to investigate the incident".

