UK's CAB Payments names new CEO

February 23, 2024 — 02:21 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 23 (Reuters) - British fintech company CAB Payments CABP.L named Neeraj Kapur as its new chief executive officer on Friday.

Kapur will succeed Bhairav Trivedi, who will transition to the role of a senior adviser to the board.

The company, which went public last year and specializes in business-to-business emerging market cross-border payments and foreign exchange, has been looking to win back market trust after a sharp plunge in its shares following a profit warning.

