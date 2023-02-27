UK's Bunzl posts higher annual profit on strong demand for products

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc BNZL.L posted higher annual profit on Monday, aided by a strong demand for its low-priced products amid inflationary concerns, as well as acquisitions it made last year.

The London-listed company's adjusted profit before tax for the year ended on Dec. 31 rose 17.2% to 818 million pounds ($976.28 million) from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8379 pounds)

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

