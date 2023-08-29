News & Insights

UK's Bunzl hikes adjusted operating profit forecast

August 29, 2023 — 02:20 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraph 2, details from HY results in paragraph 4-5

Aug 29 (Reuters) - British business supplies distributor Bunzl BNZL.L hiked its annual adjusted operating profit forecast on Tuesday, buoyed by easing operating costs and as acquisitions pay off.

The London-listed company is betting on the 195 acquisitions it has made over the past two decades to sustain growth for its range of products from plastic spoons to PPE.

The company said it now expects its 2023 adjusted operating profit to be moderately higher than last year at constant exchange rates, with operating margin slightly higher than the prior year.

However, the company's first half of the year was weighed down by weak volumes in its key market North America as destocking and inflationary pressures hampered demand in the food service sector.

Revenue for the six-month period ended June 30 grew 0.6% to 5.91 billion pounds ($7.46 billion) at constant exchange rates.

($1 = 0.7920 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.