UK's BT faces possible industrial action after union rejects pay offer

Contributor
Muhammed Husain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BT, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, faces a possible industrial action after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) rejected the company's offer of a consolidated pay rise of 1,500 pounds ($1,961) to annual salaries of frontline workers.

April 7 (Reuters) - BT BT.L, Britain's biggest broadband and mobile operator, faces a possible industrial action after the Communication Workers Union (CWU) rejected the company's offer of a consolidated pay rise of 1,500 pounds ($1,961) to annual salaries of frontline workers.

The CWU tweeted on Thursday that it had "no choice now but to immediately prepare for a statutory industrial action ballot." It comes less than a year after the union agreed a deal with BT on pay in 2022 under the company's modernisation plans.

($1 = 0.7649 pounds)

(Reporting by Muhammed Husain in Bengaluru)

((Muhammed.Husain@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More