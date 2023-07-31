News & Insights

UK's BT appoints Telia exec Kirkby as new CEO

July 31, 2023 — 02:10 am EDT

July 31 (Reuters) - Britain's BT Group BT.L on Monday appointed Allison Kirkby, chief executive of Sweden's TeliaTELIA.ST, to replace Philip Jansen around the end of January 2024 at the latest.

Kirkby has been a non-executive director at BT since 2019.

Jansen said earlier this month that he would step down from Britain's biggest broadband and mobile company within the next year, having set plans in motion to cut jobs, become leaner and complete the roll-out of a national fibre network.

